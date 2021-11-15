All-party support for Bristol play parks for disabled adults
Campaigners calling for a dedicated play park for disabled adults have received cross-party council support.
More than 53,500 people have signed a petition started by Michele Morrice, who cares for her son Declan, 28.
She said disabled adults were met with verbal abuse and complaints when using play areas in Bristol's parks.
"We are asking for everybody's help to create a safe, fun, accessible and life-changing disabled adult play park," she said.
Ms Morrice said she received a positive response when she spoke at a meeting of Bristol City Council on Tuesday alongside disability rights advocate Carina Andrews, of the Invisible Army project.
"Within Bristol we know of many environments for disabled children but when you are a young person who becomes an adult, your options are extremely limited," said Ms Morrice.
"Many carers mostly stay at home within the same four walls due to limited access to safe, understanding places to visit.
"They know if they take their loved ones to a play park, there is a risk that they may receive verbal abuse.
"There are hundreds of real people trapped in their homes, often deteriorating, as the world is not designed for them," she added.
Labour's Brenda Massey said they supported the campaign but the council was "extremely restricted by funding considerations" and encouraged all parties to find alternative sources of money, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Jenny Bartle, of the Green Party, the joint-largest party on the council alongside Labour, said the parks could make a "meaningful impact".
Conservative Richard Eddy said it was "appalling" that there were no suitable parks and Liberal Democrat Tim Kent said the speakers had made "compelling case".
Labour deputy mayor Cllr Craig Cheney said cabinet member for parks Ellie King would make a formal response to the petition.
