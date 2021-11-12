Drugs worth £4m found on boat carrying fruit juice
Border staff and police divers have seized 46kg of cocaine from a boat carrying fruit juice.
The drugs, with a street value of £4m, were found during a search of the vessel at Avonmouth Docks in Bristol.
The boat set off from Brazil and was due to sail to the Netherlands.
Dean Wallbank of the National Crime Agency (NCA) said it was not thought the entire load was destined for the UK, but it was likely that some would end up being sold on UK streets.
The NCA worked with Avon and Somerset Police and Border Force officials on the seizure.
Police divers were used in the joint-operation and found the drugs attached to the hull of the vessel.
Investigators are looking into the source and intended destination for the drugs.
Mr Wallbank said it was likely some of the drugs would have reached UK criminal gangs.
"Making this seizure has prevented them from profiting further and re-investing in further criminality," he said.
Insp Will Barlow from Avon and Somerset Police said he was pleased the force's dive team could play a "significant role" in the recovery of the drugs.
"The officers involved reported facing extremely challenging conditions during this operation, in particular very poor visibility.
"We are delighted to have been able to support the National Crime Agency and Border Force with their investigation and stop harmful drugs from making their way on to our streets," he added.
