Wells murder inquiry: Fourth man arrested
A fourth person has been arrested after a woman's body was found at her home.
Sarah Ashwell, 47, was found at the property in South Street, Wells, shortly after 14:30 GMT on 7 November.
The man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder. Three other men have also been held in custody for the same offence.
Ms Ashwell's family said on Wednesday they were "absolutely devastated" by what had happened.
Avon and Somerset Police have made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after recent contact with Ms Ashwell.
Forensic teams are continuing to examine her home and police are appealing for CCTV, dashcam or phone footage.
