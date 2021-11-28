Aardman marks Robin Robin Netflix release with Bristol street art
A series of street paintings have appeared around Bristol to mark the release of the new Aardman film Robin Robin on Netflix.
The animation studio has joined forces with the street art festival Upfest to bring a taste of the new film to the city through a trail of murals.
Street artist Alex Lucas was picked to recreate the characters in 11 pictures in the Bedminster area.
The trail leads to a final large mural situated in North Street.
The organisers said "It's been important to us to acknowledge the local craft and creative community within Bristol. So what is more fitting to the city than a mural trail".
The Bristol-based animation company, best known for Wallace and Gromit, said Ms Lucas was the "number one artist on their wish list" to create her interpretation of the new film's characters.
The stop-motion film is the tale of a young robin raised by a family of mice who want to know how to fly.
The artwork for Robin Robin was handmade by their award-winning team at Aardman's studios using needle-felting techniques.
It has taken Ms Lucas several weeks to create her Robin Robin mural trail through the streets of Bedminster.
The idea is for visitors to follow a map and hunt for the characters on a trail which can be started at either end of Bedminster and leads to a final large mural in North Street.
