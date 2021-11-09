Bristol workplace parking levy to be considered
A plan to charge employers a fee for private parking to fund transport schemes in Bristol is being considered.
The Green Party wants the city council to implement a Workplace Parking Levy (WPL) that would apply to businesses with more than 11 parking spaces.
It estimates £12m a year could be raised a year through the tax.
The proposal, initially put forward ten years ago, is due to be discussed again at a full council meeting on Tuesday.
The motion was proposed by Lockleaze Councillor David Wilcox, who said: "It's not right some people feel forced to drive to work to get in on time.
"We have a duty to improve our public transport in this city, so people have a real alternative to the car. This is precisely what the WPL would do."
Support for exploring a WPL was noted in the Bristol Transport Strategy, adopted in 2019 to help reduce traffic congestion and air pollution.
The Green Party motion is calling on the council administration to publish a report that was commissioned into the viability of a WPL last year and commit to acting on its findings.
Employees bear cost
A levy scheme has been running in Nottingham since 2012 and now raises £9m a year.
The city council there has used the money to pay for a new tram, refurbish a station and introduce cycling schemes.
Next year the charge per liable space in Nottingham is due to rise to £428.
Most companies pass the cost onto their employees.
In Bristol, if councillors decide to press ahead with the WPL then a public consultation will be held by April next year.
Exemptions could include small businesses, parking for electric vehicles, blue badge schemes, visitor spaces and parking for NHS and lower-paid workers.
The proposed timetable would see the levy running in Bristol by 2024.