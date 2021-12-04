Gig Buddies volunteer scheme launches in Bristol
An organisation which matches adults with learning disabilities and/or autism with a volunteer to attend events with has launched in Bristol.
Gig Buddies originated in Sussex as a way of giving people who rely on carers some independence, and has now spread to 12 cities in the UK.
Callum McLellan, 23, who has Down's Syndrome, said it was "fantastic" to have a friend who shares his interests.
Gig Buddies Bristol hopes to match 30 pairs within its first year.
The scheme is run out of the community-owned music venue, Exchange. Manager Iwan Best said they had wanted to bring it to Bristol "ever since we found out about the project".
The venue already focuses heavily on accessibility, including offering "relaxed gigs" for people with sensory issues.
"If it's not for everyone then it's not punk," said Mr Best.
Unlike most of the other Gig Buddies schemes, Bristol will be matching people who enjoy different types of events, not just gigs.
"It's the easiest sell of everything we've ever done. It makes so much sense.
"The volunteers are going to gigs they want to go to anyway, hopefully making new friends and hopefully feeling good about being able to break down this isolation barrier that so many people face and helping build up people's confidence," Mr Best added.
Volunteers undergo training and a DBS check and are then matched based on a variety of factors.
Bristol Gig Buddies Brian Wilcox, a carpenter, and Callum McLellan, who has Down's Syndrome, both love heavy rock music.
"I was looking for something to do to give a little bit back. It appealed to me; I like music and I wanted to help people. If you can do something good you can get good things back," said Mr Wilcox.
"It's been really nice meeting Callum and I can see the enjoyment he's getting from it already," he added.
Their first outing was to see British Lion at The Fleece, featuring the guitarist from Callum's favourite band, Iron Maiden.
"It's absolutely fantastic," said Callum. "Brian is a nice guy, he is my friend.
"I love his bushy beard," he added.
Jessica Richards, the team leader at Brandon Trust who supports Callum, said: "Now he has Gig Buddies he can explore more interests with people that have the same tastes.
"Not a lot of the staff share his love of metal music so it will be really great for him and Brian to share that together."
Mr Wilcox added that Gig Buddies would "bring a lot of enjoyment to a lot of people".
It is hoped the scheme could also help some people with learning disabilities develop the skills and confidence to be able to research events and book tickets themselves.
The aim is to have 100 pairs of Bristol Gig Buddies in five years' time. Mr Best said if it gets to that point they hope to hire neuro-diverse and autistic people to help run the project.
And for Callum's next gig?: "Iron Maiden!"
