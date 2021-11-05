M32 Bristol crash: Woman critical after hit-and-run
A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving a driver who had failed to stop for police.
It happened shortly after midnight in Bristol city centre, closing part of the M32 which has since reopened.
An 18-year-old man driving a Volkswagen has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drugs and failing to stop.
The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
A referral is standard practice where there is police involvement prior to a collision.
A Volkswagen driver failed to stop for officers in the York Road area of Montpelier shortly before midnight, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The car later collided with a car in Newfoundland Circus at the junction of the A4044 and A4032.
An 18-year-old man, left the scene on foot and was arrested by officers nearby.
An injured woman from the second car was undergoing emergency treatment, the police said.
Passengers from both cars - including a teenage boy - were taken to hospital for treatment, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A number of road closures were put in place - including the M32 inbound between junctions 2 and 3 - which has now reopened.
