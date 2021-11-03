Joshua Hall death: Boy, 16, found guilty of murder
A 16-year-old boy burst into tears after he was found guilty of murdering a teenager.
The boy - who was 15 at the time - stabbed Joshua Hall at the Cam sports ground, Gloucestershire, in April to "sort out their differences".
A jury at Gloucester Crown Court found him guilty of murder on Wednesday.
The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, believed he had been "insulted" by Joshua, 17, and met him after sending taunts on social media.
