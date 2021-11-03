Bristol A4174 ring road plan paused after negative response
A council has paused a £30m road plan after a public consultation showed substantial opposition among residents.
A total of 880 people responded to the plans to change the layout of the A4174 ring road near Bristol, with 84% opposed to the plans.
South Gloucestershire Council had planned to redesign a series of roundabouts and widen the roads.
"We will not be submitting a funding bid at this time," said cabinet member Steve Reade.
The council had been planning to bid for money from the Department for Transport to fund the project but will now put it on hold for at least 12 months.
Residents branded the plans "dangerous" and a "huge waste of money", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The plans included the creation of three "throughabouts", also known as hamburger roundabouts, where lanes from the main carriageway flow through the middle of it for traffic travelling straight ahead.
West of England metro mayor Dan Norris was unhappy that the designs did not include dedicated bus lanes.
Mr Reade said the council had listened to respondents in the consultation.
"You have spoken and we have listened. We will not be submitting a funding bid at this time, but we will feed the comments received back into the proposals," he said.
"There remains a strong case both economically and environmentally for junction improvements along the A4174.
"It is anticipated that with no intervention the congestion along the ring road and on adjacent roads will worsen in the years to come due to planned local growth," he added.
