Five men stabbed in Bristol street brawl
- Published
Nine people have been arrested after five men were stabbed during a street brawl in Bristol.
Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were called to the Clifton area at 02.45 GMT after reports of a "number of people fighting in the street".
Four men were taken to hospital with stab wounds, a fifth later went to hospital with similar injuries.
All five men were arrested after they were discharged, along with four other men who are also in police custody.
A cordon has been placed around Beacon House, a University of Bristol library and Pam Pam's nightclub, and a blue forensic tent has been erected on the road.
Avon and Somerset Police said: "The neighbourhood team has been informed and additional high-visibility patrols are due to be conducted in the area."
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them.