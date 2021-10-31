BBC News

Five men stabbed in Bristol street brawl

Image caption, A police cordon remains in place as nine men were arrested

Nine people have been arrested after five men were stabbed during a street brawl in Bristol.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were called to the Clifton area at 02.45 GMT after reports of a "number of people fighting in the street".

Four men were taken to hospital with stab wounds, a fifth later went to hospital with similar injuries.

All five men were arrested after they were discharged, along with four other men who are also in police custody.

Image caption, Four men were taken to hospital with stab wounds

A cordon has been placed around Beacon House, a University of Bristol library and Pam Pam's nightclub, and a blue forensic tent has been erected on the road.

Avon and Somerset Police said: "The neighbourhood team has been informed and additional high-visibility patrols are due to be conducted in the area."

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

