Severn Tunnel: Trains cancelled as flooding causes closure
A rail tunnel connecting England to Wales has been closed due to flooding.
The Severn Tunnel, which connects South Gloucestershire to Monmouthshire, will remain closed throughout Friday evening.
The closure means that no trains are able to run between Bristol and Newport.
Great Western Railway said that the line would be closed until a safety inspection had been carried out.
The train operator tweeted the details of the disruption to services shortly before 19:30 BST.
Flooding between Bristol Parkway and Newport means services in both directions are currently unable to run.
Flooding between Bristol Parkway and Newport means services in both directions are currently unable to run.
We expect disruption to continue until at least the end of the day.
We expect disruption to continue until at least the end of the day.
Many services have already been cancelled and others are being diverted.
The four-mile Severn Tunnel, which opened in 1886, is the UK's longest main line rail tunnel.
