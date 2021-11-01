Bristol women's walking group fundraising for lower-income members
- Published
A women's walking group has launched a fundraiser to make their trips more accessible for those from lower-income backgrounds.
Sophie Brown, from Whitchurch, set up Steppin Sistas in April to help improve the wellbeing of women of colour and encourage them to explore rural spaces.
But some women have been unable to join the walks due to costs of suitable clothing and travel.
Mrs Brown said: "They feel gutted they couldn't come out."
Steppin Sistas, which now has more than 500 members, has organised dozens of trips to places such as Snuff Mills and Leigh Woods, and further afield to the Kennet and Avon canal and Glastonbury Tor.
Some trips involve costs such as bus or train fares or hiring a coach. Longer walks need suitable footwear and clothing, explained Mrs Brown.
The nature enthusiast said: "They can't afford appropriate footwear because they're on benefits [but] they really want to come out."
Not having the right footwear can have a major health and safety risk, she added.
"There's been times when we'd go out all day, sometimes we'd have packed lunch or we might stop at a country pub in the middle of nowhere and have lunch there
"But not all the ladies can have lunch so I just take it out of my own pocket," she added.
Group member, Thelma Hawthorne, from Redfield, has been enjoying the walks but said: "For a lot of us, you buy one thing but you need to save to buy another piece of equipment that you need.
"I can't go every time because I've got my other expenses to pay."
Janie Watson, 41, from Henbury, has been inspired by her half sister, Sophie, to join the walking group and has been helping to organise the trips.
Mrs Watson had to go on universal credit after moving to a new job shortly before giving birth to her son last year and maternity leave was not covered.
"A few trips have come up, like the ones in Wales, where I haven't been able to go myself because of money," she said.
The group, which runs trips four times a month, is also fundraising to get more women trained as walking leaders to help arrange more regular and bigger trips.
"People say they've had a good night's sleep after coming back from a walk - that's what walking does," said Mrs Brown.
"My aim is to get women to venture out, get used to these spaces and go out on their own."
They hope to raise £2,000 by the end of November.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk