Bristol: Man on CCTV image sought after man raped in city centre park
- Published
A man is being sought by police in connection with the rape of another man in a central Bristol park.
The assault took place in Castle Park between 06:10 BST and 06:45 on Saturday, 16 October.
The man Avon and Somerset Police want to speak with is thought to have been seen in the Union Street and Broadmead areas both before and after the attack.
He is described as black or mixed race, about 5ft 9in and of slim build with broad shoulders.
Detectives have released a CCTV image of the man they are seeking, walking along with an e-scooter.
He was wearing a black puffa-style jacket with a hood, dark tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers, and is said to have a deep accent similar to South African.
Police said the victim was receiving ongoing support, adding that additional reassurance patrols had been taking place in the area.
They are calling for those who may recognise the man in the CCTV image or may have been in the area at the time - particularly those with dashcam footage - to come forward and call 101.