Kill the Bill: Man tried to set fire to police vans, court told
A 25-year-old man tried to set fire to two occupied police vans and a mobile police station during a Kill the Bill protest in Bristol, a court has heard.
Ryan Roberts allegedly urged others to roll over the mobile station before trying to set the vans on fire at Bridewell Police Station on March 21.
Prosecutor Matthew Jackson said that the rioters "brought shame upon" the city.
Mr Roberts, from Easton, denies seven charges.
Bristol Crown Court heard he threw cans and bottles at officers, smashed windows at the police station, set fire to paper and cardboard under an occupied police van, telling the occupant he was going to "go bang".
Addressing the jury, Mr Jackson said: "What they did gained national headlines for all the wrong reasons.
'Anger and aggression'
"Anger and aggression came out in waves against police officers who were trying to protect the public and ensure the protest was facilitated."
Mr Roberts was filmed shouting obscenities at officers at the police station during the afternoon on Sunday, the court heard.
The prosecution said this was "not just mindless activity".
"It was of course stupid, irresponsible and dangerous," Mr Jackson said.
"His actions were also deliberate, and he knew exactly what he was doing."
Mr Roberts is accused of riot, two counts of attempted arson with intent to endanger life and two counts of attempted arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered.
He is also charged with two counts of arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered.
The trial continues.
