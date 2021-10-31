Halloween displays in Bristol and Somerset raise money for charity
- Published
Halloween fans in Bristol and Somerset have created elaborate displays to raise money for charity and give people something to enjoy.
The displays take some residents months to build and can cost hundreds of pounds to make.
Becky Coles, who is raising money for Sands, said she "wanted to do something for the community and the children".
She is part of a 4,000-strong Facebook group which is using its creativity to help members with their displays.
Natasha Vardy, from Chipping Sodbury, set up the Halloween Facebook group for Bristol and Somerset in 2020.
"I did Halloween displays every year and I just thought, I can't be the only one," she said.
"I always wanted to start something and then when Covid hit I thought to myself, it's a good time to do it to give people something to look forward to."
Miss Vardy uses the group to encourage others and share ideas and is already planning her display for next year.
"I will start buying stuff in January and then I put it up about August time. It took me about four weeks just to do my catacombs wall," she added.
"I dread to think how much I spend, the bones alone are seven or eight pounds each, so yes it is very expensive, but we all really enjoy it.
"I love getting stuff up and waiting for someone to come round to look at it. I enjoy seeing their reactions."
Ms Coles, from Hartcliffe in Bristol, started building her display in August and has continued adding to it ever since.
"I think what started this off was last year with Covid and everything being cancelled," she said.
"We just wanted to do something for the community and the children."
Her display will help raise money for the charity Sands which supports those affected by the death of a baby.
"We lost our baby son at 21 weeks with no identified reason," Ms Coles said.
"I can't imagine what it must be like for these families experiencing it currently being so isolated.
"Sands is an amazing charity that support those families that so desperately need it."
Gary Perry, who is also from Hartcliffe, put up his first display last year and says he hopes the displays will get "bigger and bigger".
"It's a bit of fun and laughter, really. We have quite a lot of families in the area and they really like it," he said.
"It's nice on the Facebook group because you upload pictures while you're building the display and people give you advice on what to use."
Mr Perry uses the display to raise money for St Michael's hospital who cared for his son who was born prematurely.
"He had to stay in the neonatal intensive care unit for three months so I essentially came out of work and lived at the hospital," he said.
"We want people to enjoy the display and if we get some donations for the hospital, that's great."
