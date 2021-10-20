Bristol e-scooter teen given driving ban for drink-riding
A teenager has been disqualified from driving for 17 months after driving an e-scooter while drunk.
Louis Mullen, from Bristol, was stopped by police while riding a Voi e-scooter with a pillion passenger in the city on 22 May.
A roadside breath test, and later blood test, found the 19-year-old to be over the legal alcohol limit.
PC Patrick Quinton said: "The rider placed himself and other road users at risk through his reckless actions."
'Face consequences'
Police saw Mr Mullen passing stationary traffic at a pedestrian crossing on Park Street before going through a red light.
"It's important to know that e-scooters are motor vehicles and many of the same laws apply when using them as when you are behind the wheel of a car," added PC Quinton.
The officer said the case is an important reminder that "anyone breaking the law on an e-scooter can expect to face consequences".
Mr Mullen was served the ban at Bristol Magistrates Court on 10 September.
