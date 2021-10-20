Family 'devastated' after man found dead in Bristol house
- Published
The family of a man found dead in a house in Bristol have said they are "devastated" by his death.
Fahad Pramanik, 27, was one of two men whose bodies were found at a house in Wood Street in Easton on 12 September.
His family, who live in Bangladesh, have said they want "justice for Fahad through a fair trial".
Two men have been charged with two counts of murder and are in custody ahead of a hearing at Bristol Crown Court.
Mr Pramanik's family said: "As a family we are devastated with what has happened to Fahad.
"We ask most humbly that our family's privacy is respected whilst we grieve and come to terms with the loss of Fahad in such tragic circumstances.
"Whilst we understand this is a news story, we hope everyone can understand why we need to be left alone at this very difficult time."
The family thanked their friends and family for their continuing support, as well as the police officers involved in the investigation.
The body of Mr Pramanik, from London, was discovered alongside that of Denzil McKenzie, 56, who lived at the property.
Ionut-Valentin Boboc, 21, from Fishponds, and Jacob Chers, 45, from Speedwell, have been charged with two counts of murder.
They are due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 7 March 2022.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk