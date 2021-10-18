Olisa Odukwe Bristol fundraising campaign started
Friends of a student who took his own life in lockdown are fundraising for a mental health charity.
Olisa Odukwe, 20, died in May after leaving his home in the Redland area of Bristol. His body was found in the city's floating harbour days later.
He was part of a collective behind the Bristol clothing brand Young Goat, which has launched a special T-shirt in his memory.
Close friend Al Harlington said Mr Odukwe was "the nicest guy I ever met".
Proceeds from the sale of the T-shirt, which contains a purple heart as a tribute to Mr Odukwe who was a big fan of the song of the same name by rapper Dave, will go to Black Minds Matter UK.
The Young Goat team aims to raise £10,000 for the charity.
Arthur Leventhorpe, who played football with Mr Odukwe for the University of Bristol Football Club, said the idea of Young Goat (greatest of all time) was born from trying to build up members of the team.
"We used it [the phrase] in many situations. If someone played well in a game we call him the GOAT, if they did well in an essay we called them the GOAT - even if they just cooked something nice.
"We could see first-hand the positive impact it was having on people, on their self-belief."
'Loyal and dedicated'
Mr Odukwe, who was originally from Tunbridge Wells and read mechanical engineering at university, joined the clothing brand because of his technical expertise.
Mr Harlington said: "He was a very good, honest bloke. He was a really good friend, and really loyal, very dedicated.
"When people die, people always say how nice they were, but Oli genuinely was the nicest guy I ever met."
"I chatted to him every day. We had already planned to have the Black Minds Matter campaign and he really wanted to help, I spoke to him about it a few days before he went missing," Mr Harlington continued.
"I was one of his close friends and I had no inkling at all, I don't think anybody did."
"All you can do is try and help other people who are in his position, and if you can do that then you've achieved something good,"Mr Harlington added.
Mr Leventhorpe said: "He was a lovely guy, a friend to every single person in the club. He always had a smile on his face."
