Agreement reached to deliver motorway link road
- Published
A council has reached a deal with the government to build a motorway link road ending months of delays.
The £50m junction on the M49 in Severn Beach was built nearly two years ago.
However motorists have been unable to use the junction to access the business park because of disputes over who should build the link road.
South Gloucestershire Council said the road was the key to unlocking significant benefits for the area, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The council's ruling Conservative cabinet made the decision behind closed doors on Wednesday following the receipt of a confidential report about options for building the link road.
In January, South Gloucestershire Council said the business park's owner, Delta Properties, was responsible for building the link road, but the company refuted the claim and said it had "no legal obligation" to provide it.
In September the council said it was the joint responsibility of Delta and National Highways which own the strip of land where the access road is needed.
Meanwhile, the situation has been causing havoc for people living in the surrounding villages, according to parish councillor, Peter Tyzack.
He said: "All the traffic that would be going on the motorway is coming through the villages, which is a nightmare for us."
He said he did not expect the link road to be finished and ready for use until late next year at the earliest, because of the "legal hoops" involved and the extra time it takes to prepare a flood plain before it can be built on.
He has called for the council to release the full cabinet report.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk