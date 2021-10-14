Nick Hounsfield: Bristol surfer's stroke was 'bolt from the blue'
- Published
A surfer who has battled back to health after suffering a "bolt from the blue" stroke, has urged others to seek support to aid their recovery.
Nick Hounsfield lost the ability to talk, read and write following a stroke in February 2020.
The founder of The Wave, Bristol, says he is now almost back to full fitness and is intent on helping others.
"There's a lot of hope out there. It's about realising you are not alone post-stroke," he said.
Mr Hounsfield was playing hockey when he suffered the stroke which came as a huge shock as he considered himself in good physical condition.
"It came completely out of the blue. I suddenly couldn't focus on the ball, dropped the hockey stick and felt completely fearful," he said.
"Everyone asked me what's wrong and I just couldn't answer them as I'd lost my ability to speak. It was totally a bolt out of the blue and it was super scary," added the 48-year-old.
It took around six months for his speech to be rebuilt and said dealing with not only the physical aspects, but the practical, emotional and financial implications had been hard.
"It affects your relationships and also your relationship with yourself, that feeling of mortality which is quite hard to work through when you're feeling like every day could be your last," he added.
Mr Hounsfield's stroke came shortly before the first Covid lockdown which further complicated his recovery but he praised the support he had from the Stroke Association.
The charity said that more than half of stroke survivors aged under 50 say they have never emotionally recovered from their stroke, as it launched its Hope after Stroke campaign this week.
"The physical impact of a stroke is severe, but for many, the emotional aspects of coming to terms with having a stroke are just as significant," said chief executive Juliet Bouverie.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk