Bristol's M&S Broadmead store to close in 2022
- Published
A city centre Marks and Spencer store is set to close, the company has announced.
The Broadmead store in the centre of Bristol is scheduled to close in January 2022, following a consultation with employees.
The closure of the store, first opened in 1952, comes as "shopping habits are changing", its regional manager said.
In May, the chain announced it will close 30 shops in the next decade as part of a 'turnaround' plan.
Marks and Spencer Regional Manager John Dorrington, said: "Shopping habits are changing, so we're rotating our store estate to make sure we have the right stores to offer our customers a brilliant shopping experience.
"As part of this transformation, we have today announced to colleagues our proposal to close our M&S Bristol store at 78 Broadmead in January 2022.
"Our priority now is to talk to our colleagues about what this announcement means for them and wherever possible, offer them alternative roles with M&S.
"We appreciate that this will be disappointing news for some, and we would like to thank all our customers who have shopped with us in the store.
"We will be working hard to keep serving them in our 17 stores across the southwest including Cribbs Causeway and Longwell Green."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk