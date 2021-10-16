Bristol student attempts hiking challenge in mother's memory
A philosophy student from Bristol is taking on a hiking challenge to raise money for a grief charity as a tribute to his "beautiful mummy".
Ben Bellman has teamed up with his three best friends to trek the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales - Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon - within the next 24 hours.
His mother Michelle died in 2019 after a decade-long battle with cancer.
He said losing her left "a hole inside my heart that will never be filled".
Mrs Bellman, a mother-of-three, refused to bow her head and remained fiercely strong and positive despite chemotherapy and other intensive treatments, Mr Bellman said.
'Take our pain'
The hike involves walking some 37km (23 miles) and scaling about 3,000 metres (9,842ft) and will mark two years since she died from breast cancer, aged 51.
The University of Bristol second year philosophy student said: "After nearly two years without my beautiful mummy, it still doesn't feel real.
"There's a part of me that still hopes she'll walk through the door and take all our pain away.
"There's a hole inside my heart that will never be filled, a cloud over my head that will never go away and three children who never get to see their mummy again."
Mr Bellman is joined by fellow students and childhood friends Henry Mattey, Jacob Steinberg and Tom Miller.
The team has already raised £14,500 for Grief Encounter, a charity that supports bereaved children and young people.
Driving between the peaks means the team will have approximately 14 hours to hike, much of it through the night.
"It's a daunting task for four inexperienced hikers but it's nothing compared to the 11 years that my mum fought inspirationally against a disease which just wouldn't let our family be," Mr Bellman said.
"Despite all the pain mum was in, she always managed to light up a room with her smile, strength and energy - showing everyone that despite all the darkness in this world there is light.
"It is this message that we want to spread to all those struggling, whether that be with grief or with their own mental battle, keep hope within your heart as there is so much light in this world no matter how dark it gets."