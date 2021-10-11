Tinder and Instagram predator jailed for rape and sexual assault
Published
A man who raped and sexually exploited young women and teenage girls he met online has been jailed for seven years.
Roland Lamin, 31, raped one of his victims in his car after meeting her on the dating app, Tinder.
He also plied two other girls with alcohol before sexually assaulting them. In another incident he attempted to groom a 16-year-old on Instagram.
Lamin, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court after being found guilty of five offences.
Det Con Tracy Sparrow, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "Roland Lamin is a predator who used social media to identify and target his victims.
"He displayed a truly disturbing pattern of behaviour, which has left his victims with long term psychological trauma.
"Throughout our investigation all the girls and young women he targeted have demonstrated real courage and I'd like to thank them for their help in ensuring such a dangerous man is locked away."
Three-year investigation
Lamin's sentence was the culmination of a three-year inquiry by detectives from Avon and Somerset Police's specialist child criminal and sexual exploitation investigation team.
He first came to their attention during the course of a separate inquiry.
The Metropolitan Police later alerted officers in Wiltshire Police that Lamin had also been in contact with a teenage girl in their force area.
Officers later found out the girl's 18-year-old friend had met Lamin on Tinder in November 2017 believing he was younger than he claimed.
When she refused his advances Lamin raped her in his car.
Following his arrest, his phone was analysed and further victims, aged 17 and 18, were identified.
Officers went on to discover Lamin had met a 14-year-old girl in a park in breach of an interim sexual risk order and had attempted to groom a 16-year-old girl on Instagram.
Lamin was found guilty of one count of rape, two counts of sexual assault, one count of causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child and one count of breaching an interim sexual risk order.
He will be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years after he is released.
