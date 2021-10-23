Jamaica's first gold medallist Arthur Wint remembered
Jamaica's first Olympic gold medallist was a life-long learner and an establishment rebel, his daughter has said.
Dr Arthur Wint was 28 when he won gold in the 400-metre dash at the 1948 London Olympics.
Dr Alison Wint said: "He always wanted to better himself, expand his mind and use that to better other people's lives, that's his legacy."
Aside from running, he was also a World War Two pilot, surgeon and diplomat.
The NHS doctor from Bristol, who is now approaching retirement, said she wanted people to remember her father's achievements - not just on the athletics track but his life as a whole - during this year's Black History Month.
"His hallmark will always be that gold medal but the rest of his life - the fact that he had three or four different careers demonstrates, that he could be flexible and move with the times and take the opportunities that were presented to him," she added.
"People may no longer be familiar with his name, but in his time he was a household name. I am sure that he would love to be remembered."
Known as the Gentle Giant, 6ft 5ins (1.95m) Dr Wint was born in May 1920 in Jamaica.
He is perhaps best known for equalling the world record of 46.2 seconds in the 400m final at Wembley Stadium.
As Jamaica did not gain full independence from Great Britain until 1962, when he collected his gold medal, the anthem that was played was 'God Save the Queen'.
"In Jamaica he remains a national hero," his daughter said.
"Streets are named after him and a statue stands proudly outside the national stadium, based on a photograph of him."
When he won that historic gold, he had already seen active combat as a Royal Air Force pilot during World War Two.
"He volunteered to fight for Britain, and flew spitfires alongside two of his brothers and many others who have now been celebrated as Pilots of the Caribbean," she said.
"I recall many hilarious stories of the difficulty he had getting his 6ft 5in frame into the small cockpit of the planes."
But he still showed an independent spirit unafraid to challenge the rules.
The family moved from Jamaica to the UK in 1973 when Dr Wint was offered the role of Jamaican High Commissioner.
"In his own way he was quite anti-establishment as well, he was a bit of a rebel.
"He was an officer in the RAF and his brothers were not. In those days officers wouldn't talk with enlisted men, it was definitely 'us and them'.
"He was reprimanded for talking to the squaddies. He said, 'he's my brother, I'm going to talk with him, whether you tell me that's right or not'.
"He was willing to buck the trend there."
Mr Wint was High Commissoner to Jamaica in London from 1974-78.
"When he became high commissioner to the court of St James the tradition was that a knighthood would be offered and he turned down the knighthood.
"He didn't want that sort of honour."
She added that her father and mother had their feet on the ground even though they were part of high society.
"I'm quite glad I have that balance and it's not just about bowing to authority or establishment. They can be there to be challenged and questioned as well."
Mr Wint died in Jamaica in 1992, at the age of 72.
