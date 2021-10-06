London Symphony Orchestra concert free to all UK care homes
- Published
A concert is being live-streamed free to all UK care homes to thank staff for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The London Symphony Orchestra (LSO) is playing at the Forum in Bath on Thursday.
A Bristol care home manager has helped pay for the event, hosted by the Bristol Beacon, to be streamed.
Geoff Crocker said it was a way of thanking staff across the nation for their "tremendous resilience".
The Care Quality Commission is promoting the concert, and has contacted care homes across the country to let them know it is available.
Lifesaving efforts
"One part of it [the live-stream] is celebrating being in care, that this isn't some dire way to live but can be a joyful place to be," said Mr Crocker, chair of Bristol Care Homes.
"Secondly, it's a way of thanking the care home staff because their work through the pandemic has been sterling, they have been superb.
"The ONS data shows that in the first wave of the virus there were 27,000 excess deaths in care homes.
"In the second wave it was 1,500, because care home staff were very diligent about infection control and care. So they need a lot of congratulation."
Sir Simon Rattle will conduct the LSO, and also read a statement of thanks to care home staff during the concert.
The event will be available for care homes to watch live, or the following day.
The concert is been staged by Bristol Beacon, which is currently closed for refurbishment work, with funding from the Culture Recovery fund.
