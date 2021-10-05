Family pay tribute to man who died in Hartcliffe, Bristol
- Published
The family of a man found dead at a Bristol tower block have paid tribute to him.
Stephen Cadman, 37, was pronounced dead at an address in Bishport Avenue on Thursday 16 September.
His family said "Stephen was a good father and friend to many and would always put himself out of the way to help anybody."
Caroline Simons, 54 has been charged with his murder. She will appear at Bristol Crown Court on 22 October.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.