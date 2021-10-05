Wiltshire Police step up patrols to deter sex predators
- Published
Officers in Wiltshire have started extra patrols as part of a scheme to help combat predatory sexual behaviour.
Wiltshire Police's Project Vigilant will involve a higher presence of both uniformed and plain-clothes officers to proactively prevent sexual assaults.
The scheme was first piloted in Oxford by Thames Valley Police.
Wiltshire's Chief Constable Kier Pritchard said a visible policing presence acted as a "deterrent" and provided additional public reassurance.
'Identify predatory behaviour'
He added that officers would follow guidance from the National Crime Agency to "identify people who are out socialising in our bars and nightclubs and are displaying predatory behaviour".
"This includes harassing others, loitering without reason and stalking behaviour," he explained.
It is hoped the initiative will allow officers to intervene before a crime is committed.
He added: "The licensees and local authorities in Swindon and Wiltshire have been very supportive of this approach and will be carrying dedicated messaging over the coming weeks to support the campaign."
Low conviction rate
Home Office figures revealed that Wiltshire Police concluded 490 rape investigations where the alleged victim was female, in the year to March.
But only 14 resulted in a charge or summons.
The force dropped 426 investigations (87%) due to difficulties gathering evidence and 35 cases because a suspect could not be identified.
Wiltshire Police charged suspects in sexual offence cases 107 times in 2020/21, equating to just 7% of investigations closed over the period.
A spokesman for the force said it took reports of rape and sexual assault "incredibly seriously" and always worked hard to "provide the very best support for victims".
They said the force was "continually striving" to achieve this and was working with the Crown Prosecution Service to "improve" its joint response to rape and serious sexual offences.
'Reassure public'
They explained the Wessex Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) action plan included a "greater focus on improving the experience" of people who engage with it and "improve" the conviction rate.
"We would like to reassure the public of Wiltshire that all reports of sexual assault and rape will be taken seriously, and any victim will be treated with care and respect at all times," they added.
"We would always encourage people to report these types of crime to us, so they can be investigated thoroughly."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk