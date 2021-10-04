Burnham-on-Sea: Police investigate fatal motocross crash
Officers are investigating a fatal collision involving a motocross bike on Burnham-on-Sea beach.
One male died at the scene at about 06:50 BST and a second male was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Avon and Somerset Police has not released the ages of the people involved at this stage.
A spokesman said formal identification was ongoing but his family had been notified. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police.
