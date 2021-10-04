BBC News

Bristol Pryzm drink-spiking video: Two men bailed

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption, The force has asked for anyone with information to contact them

Two men suspected of spiking a woman's drink in a nightclub have been released under an overnight curfew.

The men, both 18, from Gloucestershire, were arrested after a video was posted on social media purportedly showing a drink being spiked.

The video, taken in Bristol nightclub Pryzm, has been removed from Twitter.

Avon and Somerset Police said the men had been released on bail with conditions including an overnight curfew and a nightclub entry ban.

The men were arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance.

A spokesperson for the force said the investigation was continuing.

