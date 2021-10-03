Gloucester police given more time to quiz man over murder
- Published
Police have been granted more time to continue questioning a man who was arrested on suspicion of murder.
The 38-year-old from Gloucester can now remain in police custody for an additional 36 hours.
He was arrested on the 1 October after a man in his 50s was found dead in his home on Clare Street on 29 September.
A 42-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation to allow for the further inquiries.
Gloucestershire Constabulary officer John Turner said their detectives are working hard to piece together what has happened.
"Searches will be taking place in the area over the coming days which will result in an enhanced police presence and so people will see more police in the surrounding area," he said.
Investigating officers are continuing to appeal for information in connection with the incident.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk