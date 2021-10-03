Two arrests made after Bristol drink-spiking video
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a video was posted on social media purportedly showed a female nightclubber's drink being spiked.
Police have said two 18 year olds from Gloucestershire have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance and are in custody.
The footage appears to show a man dropping a tablet into a woman's drink as he reaches to collect his drink.
Avon and Somerset Police is continuing to investigate the incident in Bristol.
The video has been removed from Twitter.
Officers warned adding substances to anyone's drink without their knowledge is a "serious offence".
A police spokesman said doing so could also cause harm if the person was to have an allergic reaction.
"If you believe your drink has been tampered with on a night out, we'd recommend alerting bar or security staff at the venue, reporting the incident to police by calling 101 and seeking immediate medical advice," they said.
"The same applies if you're with someone and believe their drink has been tampered with."
The force has asked for anyone with information to come forward.
