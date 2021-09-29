Bristol Ivor Novello winner says her music was 'accidental'
A young artist given a prestigious Ivor Novello award says she fell into song writing by "accident" after "messing around" on Soundcloud.
Bristol-born musician Willow Kayne, 20, won the rising star category and has been paired with music legend Nile Rogers as her mentor.
Her music combines punk, hip-hop and electronica.
Miss Kayne said winning the award has been "surreal". She is now working with her mentor at Abbey Road Studios.
"[A year ago] I was posting stuff on Soundcloud for fun. I got logic and started making stuff not thinking it would really go anywhere," she said.
"Now I'm at the Ivor Novella awards. It was an accident but a good accident."
Miss Kayne, who was signed to Sony Records earlier this year, said winning the Ivor Novello award was the "biggest compliment of all".
The pop artist joined other award winners at the event such as Harry Styles and Lianna La Havas.
Miss Kayne has been working on a new music project with Nile Rogers as part of a mentorship scheme organised by the body.
"He's a great guy and loves my music. It's surreal," she added
Mr Rogers said: "Willow has a fresh and exciting sound and the energy and determination to match it.
"She's a genuine star in the making and I can't wait to support her on her musical journey."
