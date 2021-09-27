Bristol arrest made over 'Islamophobic and racist' attack
Published
A woman has been arrested after a picnic in celebration of Somali women was marred by a "racist and Islamophobic" attack in Bristol.
Police said a number of minor assaults and public order offences were reported in St George Park on 25 September.
The 30-year-old was arrested earlier and is being questioned on suspicion of assault and a public order offence.
Avon and Somerset Police inquiries into the suspected hate crime are continuing.
Zahra Kosar, a former social worker and mental health coordinator with the Bristol Somali Resource Centre, said the event had been organised to celebrate the progress made by Somali women in Bristol.
