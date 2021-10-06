Black scholarship students start University of Bristol courses
The first cohort of students supported by a £1m black scholarship fund are starting their courses at the University of Bristol.
The Black Bristol Scholarship Programme will provide bursaries to some 130 students in the next four years.
It was set up in 2020 to address the under-representation of black students at the university.
The first group includes undergraduates, postgraduate and PGCE teacher training students.
David Afikuyomi, who is studying for an MRes in Economics, said: "I was lost for words when I received the scholarship.
"This is one of the best things that has happened to me and I'm incredibly grateful.
"Ultimately, this funding helps my dream to complete a PhD in economics."
Another recipient now undertaking a MSc in Development and Security, Lauren Hutfield, said being awarded the scholarship was a "great surprise" as the competition was high.
Ms Hutfield said: "Getting this scholarship has lifted such a weight off my shoulders. There would have been a lot of financial concerns and a lot of stress [otherwise].
"Financial concerns are definitely a barrier when it comes to higher education and particularly further postgraduate study.
"It makes postgraduate studies very very elitist in determining who actually goes on."
She said without the scholarship, she would have had to postpone her masters to save up or take up extra paid work during her studies.
With plans to pursue a career in international development, Ms Hutfield, who graduated with a first-class degree in the summer, added: "The masters is a big stepping stone [towards] that, so that's going to open a lot more opportunities."
Professor Judith Squires, provost and deputy vice chancellor at the University of Bristol, said: "I am really proud to be welcoming our first cohort of Black Bristol scholars.
"This landmark scheme provides much-needed positive support for highly talented students, addressing the historical under-representation of black students at our university."
The £250,000 per year scholarship programme includes:
- 20 undergraduate bursaries with targeted support from the university's careers service
- Three postgraduate scholarships
- £125,000 to support four to five research students
- Four PGCE scholarships
- Two black humanities master's scholarships
The university said the number of black students enrolling there had doubled over the past five years.
