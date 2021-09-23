Ric Pallister: former council leader guilty of indecent assaults
A former council leader has been found guilty of 18 historical charges of indecent assault.
Ric Pallister, who led South Somerset District Council between 2011 and 2018, was accused of using his position to groom the female victims by sexually touching them.
Pallister, 73, an ex-Liberal Democrat councillor, was convicted after a two week trial at Taunton Crown Court.
Sentencing is due to take place on Friday morning.
The judge, Miss Recorder Joanna Martin QC, thanked the jury for their "tenacity and courage" at reaching the verdicts.
Pallister, a former Naval officer, faced 33 charges and was cleared of 15 counts of indecent assault by the jury.
A Liberal Democrat spokesperson said Pallister had not been a member since the allegations were brought forward in March 2020.
"The Liberal Democrats oppose sexual assault in all forms and stand by those who bravely come forward to speak out, particularly regarding historic cases of abuse.
"Mr Pallister's conduct does not reflect the values that our members are expected to uphold. Our thoughts are with those affected in this case and we hope this verdict will bring them some closure."
The judge told Pallister he faces prison when he is sentenced on Friday.
