Cyclist injured after being hit by lorry in Bristol
A cyclist has been seriously injured after being hit by a lorry.
Police were called to Priory Road in the Clifton area of Bristol at around 08:50 BST on Wednesday.
All three emergency services attended the incident, Avon and Somerset Police said.
A number of neighbouring roads, including Elmdale and Tyndall's Park Road, between Whiteladies Road and Woodlands Road, have been closed. An investigation is underway.
