BBC presenter David Garmston to return to screens after illness
- Published
Points West presenter David Garmston is preparing to return to screens following illness.
The Bristol-born presenter contracted Legionnaires' disease while on a family holiday to Majorca in August.
He spent two weeks in Bristol Royal Infirmary and has since been convalescing at home.
Mr Garmston paid tribute to all those who had cared for him since he became unwell, in particular the medics whom he credits with saving his life.
"I was very fortunate they were on top of it. They found what was wrong quickly and gave me the medication to specifically target it," he said.
'Nurses were amazing'
The presenter was taken to hospital by ambulance after passing out at home. He said being taken to intensive care felt like the "lowest point."
"The staff were amazing, particularly the nurses in intensive care who held my hand and never let me out of their sight," he added.
Mr Garmston said he felt humbled and touched by the messages from Points West viewers.
"I'm touched. You kept me going. I thought that no one would notice that I wasn't there," he said.
'Clearly so loved'
Fellow Points West presenter Alex Lovell said the team had been fielding many questions from worried viewers asking why the long-serving presenter had not been appearing on their screens.
"We've have been increasingly inundated with emails. Viewers are clearly concerned at the absence of someone who's been part of their local news family for years," she said.
"He's clearly so loved and we miss him hugely at work. We're just delighted he's getting his strength back," she added.
Mr Garmston said he is feeling much better and hopes to return to his role in the next couple of weeks.
A BBC spokesperson said: "David Garmston has been absent from TV screens following a bout of Legionnaires' disease.
"Thanks to the wonderful treatment he received at the Bristol Royal Infirmary we're delighted to say that David is now on the mend, and looking forward to getting back to work in the very near future."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk