BBC presenter David Garmston to return to screens after illness
- Published
Points West presenter David Garmston is preparing to return to screens following illness.
The Bristol-born presenter contracted Legionnaires' disease while on a family holiday in August.
He spent two weeks in Bristol Royal Infirmary and has since been convalescing at home.
Mr Garmston paid tribute to all those who had cared for him since he became unwell, in particular the medics whom he credits with saving his life.
Fellow Points West presenter Alex Lovell said the team had been fielding many questions from worried viewers asking why the long-serving presenter had not been appearing on their screens.
"We've have been increasingly inundated with emails. Viewers are clearly concerned at the absence of someone who's been part of their local news family for years," she said.
"He's clearly so loved and we miss him hugely at work. We're just delighted he's getting his strength back," she added.
Mr Garmston is continuing his recovery and is set to make a return to his role in the "very near future".
A BBC spokesperson said: "David Garmston has been absent from TV screens following a bout of Legionnaires' disease.
"Thanks to the wonderful treatment he received at the Bristol Royal Infirmary we're delighted to say that David is now on the mend, and looking forward to getting back to work in the very near future."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk