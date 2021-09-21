County Championship: Match halted as air ambulance swoops in
A County Championship match was temporarily suspended when an air ambulance landed on the pitch to treat a patient at a nearby address.
Players were sent off as the helicopter landed at the Bristol County Ground at around 10:45 BST.
Gloucestershire and Durham were competing in the first day of the LV County Championship match at the time.
The Great Western Air Ambulance (GWAAC) said the patient had fallen and had a head injury.
A spokesperson for GWAAC said: "The team were on the way back to their air base after responding to another call-out in Bridgwater, with a critical care doctor and two specialist paramedics on board, so landed at the nearby Bristol County Grounds in order to get to the patient quickly.
"They assisted the patient on scene, who was then taken to hospital in a land ambulance for further care."
'Extraordinary start'
The arrival happened as Gloucestershire were bowling in the first over of the match.
BBC match commentator Martin Emmerson, who filmed the helicopter landing, said: "That is an extraordinary start with just five deliveries bowled and the helicopter has come to land on outfield right in front of us in the commentary box.
"Dust on some of the used pitches are being blown off by the rotor blades...and it has landed."
