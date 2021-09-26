Southmead ICU nurse's organ donation gave parents new hope
The parents of a nurse whose organs were given to others after he died suddenly are urging people to join the donation register.
Southmead Hospital ICU nurse Jack Baker's heart, liver and kidneys were given to four people after he died in August 2020.
The NHS is urging more families to speak about organ donations in a national appeal for more donors.
His mother Helen Baker said the organ donation had helped with her grief.
Their story is being shared as part of Organ Donation Week.
'Wave of hope'
Mr Baker was cycling home from a shift at the hospital when he had a sudden bleed on the brain. He returned to the same ICU unit where he worked but this time as a patient.
He was a "passionate" organ donation supporter and always carried an 'I donate' Organ Donor key-ring.
His father David Baker said: "He was passionate about his job and organ donation.
"We knew that because he was always going on about it."
Helen added: "It's a huge wave of hope, a new life for lots of people, not just the recipient."
After he died, Jack's parents were tattooed with their son's heart trace and his heart to honour him.
After the donation they received a letter from a young man who received one of Jack's kidneys.
"He found out that he was seriously ill when he wanted to join the police, then he went on dialysis.
"He sent us a letter to say that he's been able to do all the things he hasn't been able to do.
"That is just everything to us."
The couple now want others to begin the conversation with their loved ones about organ donation.
"It makes a difficult situation, not easy, but you become more aware of their wishes.
"So you can be in absolutely no doubt about what the wishes of your loved one were when they were alive," Mrs Baker said.
