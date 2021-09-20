Woman remanded on murder charge after man dies at Bristol tower block
A woman has been remanded in custody accused of murder following the death of a man at a tower block in Bristol.
Caroline Simons, 54, of Rowan House, Hartcliffe, appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
A man, in his 30s, died at a property on Bishport Avenue, in Hartcliffe, just before 18:00 BST on Thursday. Formal identification has not yet been carried out.
Ms Simons is due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 21 September.
