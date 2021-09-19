Great Bristol Run: 10,000 people take part as races return
- Published
A race for visually impaired runners has taken place as a city celebrated the return of mass runs.
Bristol's 10k and half marathon, normally held months apart, were staged together as the Great Bristol Run.
Alongside them there was a special race for blind and partially-sighted runners, each participant running with someone with full vision.
Bristol mayor Marvin Rees took part, running alongside visually-impaired competitor Diane Bentham.
The Bristol 10k is normally held in the spring and the half marathon at the end of the summer, but last year both races were cancelled because of Covid-19.
In this year's events runners took on various routes covering the city centre, harbourside and Avon Gorge.
Chloe Richardson was first woman home in the half marathon, with Omer Ahmed taking the men's title.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk