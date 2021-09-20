Bristol Kill the Bill rioter Benjamin Rankin jailed
A man who threw missiles at police officers during a Kill the Bill protest that turned violent, has been jailed for five years.
Benjamin Rankin, of no fixed address, admitted one charge of riot in relation to the protest in Bristol on 21 March.
The 41-year-old also threw a bike into a fire which had engulfed a police van.
"Your behaviour was criminal and far exceeded anything that can be described as a lawful protest," Judge Patrick James told him at Bristol Crown Court.
The court heard that Rankin tried to force his way into a police vehicle as an officer was attempting to drive it away from rioters.
"Officers were attacked and dragged into the crowd, separated from their colleagues. It is fortunate they were not more seriously hurt," the judge said.
He said the "dehumanisation of officers is a big factor in this case" but that Rankin's subsequent remorse demonstrated he had some empathy.
'Thoroughly ashamed'
"You were on a roof of the police station throwing missiles, someone was setting fire to the van and you provided cover to try and prevent him from being identified," the judge added.
After sentencing, Ch Supt Carolyn Belafonte, of Avon and Somerset Police, said Rankin "should be thoroughly ashamed" and appealed for help in tracking down others who took part in the violent scenes.
"Benjamin Rankin took part in some of the worst violence and disorder seen in Bristol for many years.
"To date, 35 people have been charged but this is far from over and all those people who instigated and took part in this wanton violence should be brought to justice for their shameful actions," she added.
