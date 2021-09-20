Disabled adult play area petition with 50,000 signatures rejected
- Published
A petition to provide designated play areas for disabled adults has been rejected by a local authority.
In July, parents and disability campaigners obtained 50,000 signatures so they could secure a debate on the issue at Bristol City Council.
However, under the rules they need 3,500 signatures from Bristol residents but had only 2,000 valid signatures.
Full-time carer Michele Morrice said: "We can get them. It's going to be hard work, but it's worth it."
The call for designated play areas was launched by disability rights campaigner Carina Andrews, from the Invisible Army project, and Michele Morris.
Mrs Morrice, from Shirehampton, said: "A lot of the signatures also did not have postcodes.
"The next council meeting is in November so we need to get these signatures and they need to count them so that will take a couple of weeks."
'Unkind'
Speaking at the start of the campaign she said her son Declan "looks like anyone else" but his behaviour attracted negative attention.
"When he runs into a park - people are looking. I've had somebody ask: 'Is he on drugs?'
"It can be very unkind."
A Bristol City Council spokesperson said: "Our play parks and green spaces are open to all and we encourage people to show respect and kindness to everyone who chooses to use them.
"Where additional facilities are desired we encourage communities and groups to engage with their local ward councillors to investigate the option of using Community Infrastructure Levy funding (CIL).
"These funds are distributed by ward councillors through Area Committees and can be used to support projects that bring a benefit to the local area."
The council also said all the guidelines for petitions were on its website along with suggestions to park improvements.
The spokesperson added: "We had previously advised that when the petition calling for disabled adults play parks in Bristol had come to an end we would be interested to hear within which areas of the city people are asking for this provision and consider the specific comments received."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk