Bristol University students in hotels due to accommodation delay
- Published
About 300 students due to start at the University of Bristol will have to stay in hotels because their accommodation block has not been finished for the start of term.
The freshers were only told this week about a delay of up to three weeks to the building on St Thomas Street.
The Students' Union is concerned about the impact on new students adding that it could leave them feeling isolated.
The university apologised and said it hoped the building would be finished.
As a result of the delay another 50 students are expected to be housed in alternative university accommodation temporarily.
Student living officer for the Students' Union, Ruth Day, said: "I'm really worried about the students' experience and isolation.
"There is something really powerful about moving into a flat with other students, getting to know them, getting to know the space you will be living in for the whole year, stuff that living in a hotel, in a room by yourself, you don't get.
"We have been pushing the university and they are going to do some events for the students from St Thomas, but that's not going to make up for the fact that they won't be able to live in their hall for a while."
Ms Day said the Union recognised the issue was with the developer and not the university but added that pressure on university accommodation has intensified the problem.
She said the university had been forced to turn to hotels due to a high intake of students and a lack of space in university accommodation.
The new development at St Thomas Street, in Redcliffe, will include a gym, cinema room, common area with bookable kitchen and a rear courtyard.
The cost of rooms starts from £8,358 per year.
The university said the developer had told them during the summer that they "were hopeful" the building would be completed on time.
However, last week it informed them that it would not be ready to open for the start of term due to "unexpected delays".
A University of Bristol spokesperson added: "We are disappointed that this has happened and are sorry for the inconvenience and disruption this will cause."
They said affected students will still have access to the range of welcome events and pastoral support available to all students in university-allocated accommodation.
