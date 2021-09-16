Geronimo owner accuses government of 'wall of silence'
The owner of Geronimo the alpaca has accused the government of erecting a "wall of silence" over her demand to know where, when and how he was culled.
Geronimo was taken from Helen Macdonald's farm in South Gloucestershire on August 31 and euthanised.
She said the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) had not supplied information of his last hours.
Defra said it had received her request and would respond in due course.
The animal was culled after twice testing positive for bovine TB and after Ms Macdonald lost a lengthy legal battle to halt the warrant.
Following his death, the government chief veterinary officer said a post-mortem examination showed "a number of TB-like lesions" had been found and further tests would be carried out.
But veterinary advisers to Ms Macdonald claim the initial findings show Geronimo did not have the disease.
Ms Macdonald said the government was continuing to make it as "distressing and as difficult as possible for everyone concerned".
"They are using every tactic they can to prevent any disclosure, and indeed any closure for myself and everyone who was campaigning to save Geronimo's life and improve bovine TB policy," she said.
"Defra know very well that the information they are refusing to provide will not support their claim that there was any suspicion of bovine TB in Geronimo.
"That is why they refuse to provide this information and hide behind their wall of silence."
In a statement, Defra said the UK chief vet had "made attempts to contact the owner" and government scientists were "willing to answer any questions" the owner had.
"We have received Ms Macdonald's request and will respond in due course," a spokesman said.
