Men charged with murder after bodies found in Bristol house
Two men have been charged with murder after the discovery of two bodies at a house.
The bodies were found at an address on Wood Street, in Easton, Bristol on Sunday.
Ionut-Valentin Boboc, 21, and Jacob Bebe Chers, 45, both of Fishponds, have been charged with two counts of murder.
They were remanded in custody and are due to appear before Bristol Magistrates later, Avon and Somerset Police said.
