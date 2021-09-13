Four arrested after bodies of two men found in Bristol house
Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies of two men were found in a house.
Police were called to Wood Street, in Easton, Bristol, by a member of the public on Sunday.
The deaths are being treated as suspicious and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out in due course, police said.
The arrested people - three men, aged 21, 37 and 45, and an 18-year-old woman - remain in custody.
Det Ch Insp Mark Almond, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: "We know this news will come as a terrible shock to those living in the local community, but we'd like to reassure the public that a full and thorough investigation is already being carried out into what we currently believe to be an isolated incident.
"We're urgently making enquiries to identify the two men who have tragically lost their lives and locate their next of kin as soon as we can."
