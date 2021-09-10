Bristol petrol station siege: Man charged with attempted murder
A man has been charged with attempted murder following a siege at a petrol station in Bristol.
A man in his 20s was stabbed at a Morrison's Daily in Hengrove Way on Thursday and remains in hospital, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Paul Miller, 52, from Bristol, was arrested and has now been charged with attempted murder.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Bristol magistrates on Saturday.
Armed police and a negotiator were called to the scene shortly after 07:30 BST and the public were urged to avoid the area.
