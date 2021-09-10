Bristol petrol station siege: Stabbed man in serious condition
A man remains in hospital with serious and potentially life-changing injuries after being stabbed in a siege at a petrol station.
The attack took place at Morrisons Daily in Hengrove Way, Bristol, shortly after 07:30 BST on Thursday.
Police said the man, who is in his 20s, was hurt in an apparently unmotivated attack.
A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The injured man managed to flee the shop and was driven away from the petrol station by a friend who was waiting on the forecourt, police said.
He was attended to by the ambulance service in a nearby street and taken to hospital.
Members of staff on site were uninjured after getting themselves into a safe room, from where they called the police.
Armed officers and a negotiator were on site within five minutes and, after two hours of negotiations, the man was arrested. He remains in police custody.
An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "Detectives say there were a number of people in the shop and on the forecourt at the time and urge anyone who has not yet spoken to them to get in touch, especially if they have any dashcam footage of the incident."
